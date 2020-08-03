XENIA — Garland "Pap" Hall, age 78 of Xenia, OH, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born June 20, 1942 in Wheelwright, Kentucky to Printable and Jane (Fouts) Hall. Garland is survived by his three sons, Gary Donald Hall, Garland Duane Hall and Kevin Matthew (Tonya) Hall; four daughters, Deborah Lynn Hall, Lisa Gail Hull, Hope Elaine Pollock and Jamie Renee Hall; the mother of his children, Brenda Sue Hall; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Ersel (Pat) Hall and a sister Alberta Isaac; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Clark Hall; a granddaughter, Sheena Pollock; a brother, Russell; and sisters, Louise, Lilli Mae, Alka Mae, Marie, Millie, Lear and Cordia. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Little Bethel Church, 429 Clarksville Road, Wilmington, OH 45177. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Little Bethel Church, 429 Clarksville Road, Wilmington, OH 45177. Garland will be laid to rest after the services at North Cedarville Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.