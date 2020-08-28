FAIRBORN — Gene William Creighton, age 87 passed away quietly on August 24, 2020. He was the son of Marshall and Oleta Creighton who preceded him in death along with his sister Elizabeth Bame. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn of nearly 37 years, along with daughters Oleta (Josef) Tkadlec and Sharon (Gary) Moore; a son Gene William Creighton II, a brother Dave (Sharron) Creighton and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren of which all shared a special place in his heart as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved and faithful Schnauzer, Schatzi. Gene graduated from Mt. Cory-Rawson High School. While in the 9th grade, he built a receiver from WWll war surplus radar components. Studies followed at Tri-State, now Trine University and were interrupted by an enlistment in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in Okinawa, Japan, he was a Monitor Radio Operator. Upon his honorable discharge as a Staff Sargent, he resumed his studies at Tri-State and graduated with a BSEE degree in Electrical Engineering as well as a private pilot's license at the completion of college. Gene worked for the Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, Ohio and spent six years with Oasis Oil Company of Tripoli, Libya. Following that, he was a contractor to NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD. There he instructed computer courses and testings' during Apollo 11 and 12 lunar expeditions. Then, Gene became an independent contractor where he worked for numerous large companies such as Cummings Engine, Allied Signal, Sundstrand and Delco Products. Gene also taught classes at Findlay College in electronics control technology and at Lima Tech. now Rhodes Tech. in electronics math and did development of courses in micro-computers around the Motorola 6800 micro-processing chip. He devoted his love of working with wood to beautifying the historic home he shared with his wife, JoAnn over their married years together. Retiring in 2003, he wrote software programs for customers for needlework charts. Gene was a long-standing member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church where he served on various committees and as a trustee. Over the years, he provided several projects in wood to the church. Gene appreciated music of all kinds. He was a member of the Alpenlanders German Band as a trumpet player. At home and in church, using one of his harmonicas, he would also render music selections. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Air Force Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM and followed by a Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Rick Jones. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans Administration, or the Humane Society or the Fairborn United Methodist Church. On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.