FAIRBORN — Colonel George T. (Ret) USAF, 87, of Fairborn, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born September 21, 1931 in Yonkers, NY to George and Margaret (Sullivan) Broderick. He graduated from Fordham University. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Froats, on April 2, 1956. They then began a 63 year journey together that took them around the world serving in the Air Force while raising a family of six children. He served in the Strategic Air Command as a Master Navigator. His service included a combat tour in Vietnam where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his performance as Base Commander at Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB), MO. His career culminated at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH after 30 years of dedicated service to his country. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; parents; older sister, Margaret Mary Maxwell; and granddaughter, Mary Helen. George is survived by his children, George (Deborah) Broderick Jr., MD, of Dayton, Col. (Ret.) Bob (Rebecca) Broderick of AL, Thomas (Debi) Broderick, PhD, of Springboro, Christopher (Jean) Broderick of Wash DC, John (Melissa) Broderick of Yellow Springs, and Liz (Tom) Bowers of FL; brother, Jack (Kathy) Broderick of NY; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and Erin Broderick of UT. George was a lifelong devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church. His family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips St. Yellow Springs, OH 45387 with Rev. Charles F. Lang, Celebrant. Burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of George can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.