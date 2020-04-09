XENIA — Georgia I. Blythe, 90, of Xenia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at The Ohio Living Quaker Heights of Waynesville. She was born December 21, 1929, to Smyle and Goldie Gaffin. She was a charter member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union for many years. She then faithfully attended Xenia Nazarene with her family in her later years. She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence, of 67 years. They were married on January 30, 1953. Also surviving are two daughters, Rita (Bob) Glaser and Debby (Sam) Stroup; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Vandergriff, Jessica (Dustin) Orner, Zach (Amanda) Stroup, Julie (Marcus) Lehman and Cory (Malissa) Stroup; eleven great grandchildren, Ally, Brett, Caden, Reese, Jillian, Crosley, Charlie, Weston, Abigail, Ava, Olivia and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters. Private graveside services, conducted by Pastor Mike Hancock of Xenia Nazarene, will be held at the convenience of the family at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia Nazarene Children's Ministries, 1204 W. Second St, Xenia, OH 45385, in her name. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.