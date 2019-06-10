KETTERING — Glenn Robert Donovan, 82, of Kettering, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 20, 1936, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of Bernard Lewis and Dorothy Ginaven Donovan. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Xenia, and retired as Vice President with AO SMITH, Tipp City. He is survived by his wife, Claris (Frye) Donovan, whom he married, July 7, 1956, two daughters, Becky (David) Brown, Centerville, and Jennifer LaRue, Kettering, grandchildren, Shannon Donovan, Emily Brown, Amber Conley, and Heather LaRue, great-grandchildren, Jacob Frericks and Amelia Frericks, two sisters, Dorothy Simison and Joycelyn Van Scyoc, two brothers, David Donovan and Dale Donovan, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Edward Alan Donovan, a son-in-law, David LaRue, a sister, Patricia Flohre, and by brothers, Bernard Donovan, Donald Donovan, Richard Donovan, William Donovan, and Dennis Donovan. Glenn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held at 5:30pm, Monday, June 17, at Christ Episcopal Church, Xenia, with Rev. Jennifer Oldstone-Moore officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 63 E. Church St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.