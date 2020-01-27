XENIA — Glenn E. Thompson, 84, of Xenia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1935, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and Nellie (Richards) Thompson. Glenn is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Freda C. Thompson in 2018; brothers, Woodrow, Orville (Marjorie), Homer Jr. and Neil Thompson; and sisters, Constance Thompson, Frances (Carl) Davis and Mary Thompson. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Sudha) Thompson; daughter, Davina (Michael) Bieniek; grandchildren, David and Daniel Bieniek, Shaila, Neena and Sona Thompson; brother, Dwight (Barbara) Thompson; sister, Donna Reeder; sisters-in-law, Roma and Marilyn Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenn moved his family to Clifton, Ohio, in the early 1970's where he pastored the Clifton United Presbyterian Church. In the mid 1980's he became ill and had to retire from full time ministry. As he recovered and faced many hardships as a result of his illness, he was an inspiration and encouragement to those who came in contact with him.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10a.m.-11:30a.m. at the Clifton United Presbyterian Church, 183 Jackson St, Yellow Springs, Ohio with a celebration of his life beginning at 11:30a.m. Pastor Ken Winters will be officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com