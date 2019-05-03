XENIA — Grover L. Degler, 69, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 19, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Gordon and Georgianna Shaffer Degler. He was a member of St. Brigid Church, and was a volunteer firefighter with the Xenia Township Fire Department. He retired from General Motors. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (West) Degler, whom he married, May 12, 1973, his mother, Georgianna Degler, three sons, Grant (Emily) Degler, Garrett (Lisa) Degler, and Garth Degler, all of Xenia, grandchildren, Zachary (Kirsten) Loar, Rebecca Holland, Gavin Degler, Gabriel Degler, and Kylie Degler, a sister, Bianca Williams, Kettering, a brother, Gary Degler, Fairborn, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Degler. Grover will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Wednesday, May 8, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time at the church. Burial will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Brigid Church, 258 Purcell Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, or to ALS, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, OH, 43220, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.