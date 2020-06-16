BROOKVILLE — Loptien, Hannah Mae (Reedy) age 90 of Brookville, formerly of Xenia, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She had worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a secretary. Hannah enjoyed camping and boating. She was also a member of the Dayton Power Squadron. She is survived by her sisters: Marsha (Charles) Brown of Beavercreek, Margaret Kuhn of McArthur, nieces: Kelly (Chuck) Bohse, Thoma Anne (Jim Andy) See, Lisa (Tony) Cull, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: George W. Loptien, parents: Leslie and Helen (Skyles) and siblings: Thomas Reedy, Ruth Anne Frush, Erma Jean Ward, Eldon Reedy, Rose Marie Shoemaker and Dennis Reedy. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.