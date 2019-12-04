XENIA — Harold Junior "Hoot" Gentner, age 89, of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Alpha, Ohio, on December 26, 1929, the son of Lilly (Brown) and Harold Franklin Gentner.

He was preceded in death by parents; his daughter: Dana June Gentner Cook and his sister: Barbara Osman.

He retired from the Beavercreek School System where he worked as a custodian.

Hoot is survived by his daughter: Kimberley L. Conn and her partner, Tim Beam; 2 grandsons: Joshua (Elise) Conn and Shane Hall (partner Talia); 8 great grandchildren; 3 close friends and special extended family friends: the Wing family and Wilma (Rockhold) Parker.

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, December 9th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home.

