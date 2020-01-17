SAGINAW, MI — Harold Robert Saunders passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1942, to Robert and Alice Rice Saunders in Xenia, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Elinor; son Matthew, his wife Mary, and their children Emily, Andrew, Christopher, and Luke; son Keith and his daughter Araya; his brother John and his wife Kathy; sister-in-law Janet Marks; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold received his BA from Muskingum University and MPA from the University of Michigan. He taught high school in Canton, Ohio and Brighton, Michigan. He went on to have a long career in public service in Ann Arbor, Novi, and Saginaw, Michigan, as well as Bennington, Vermont. He then served for 22 years as a financial consultant for Morgan Stanley.

He volunteered for various organizations including the Board of the Saginaw Bay Symphony, the Investment Committee of the Saginaw Community Foundation and Covenant Healthcare Executive Patient Family Advisory Board. Based on his love for travel, Harold established a scholarship fund to support Muskingum students with study abroad opportunities.

Harold loved to take his grandchildren to the Saginaw Children's Zoo and to travel the world taking pictures so he could share with others.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday January 20, 2020, at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church 4790 Gratiot, Saginaw, MI. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the church from 10 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may donate to a . To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com