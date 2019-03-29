SPRING VALLEY — Harold E. "Cracker" Shaw, 71, of Spring Valley, husband of the late Jane Shaw, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Harold was born on August 30, 1947 in Dayton, to Morrill and Geneva Harris Johnson. Harold was a welder by trade, a talented guitarist/musician, songwriter and a proud U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, Harold is survived by his children, Laura Hastings, Rhonda Shaw, Thomas Shaw, Charles Shaw; his aunt, Lucy Harris; his grandchildren, Sean Hastings, Carey Hastings, Kristen Hastings, Austin Cordell, Taylor Collins, Carter Shaw, Bentley Shaw, Thomas Shaw; one great-grandchild, Presley Don Hastings; two step-brothers, Dave Thomas, Mark Thomas. Harold also leaves behind a host of friends that he considered family. Cracker was loved by all who knew him. A service to honor Harold's life will take place at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude the services. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.