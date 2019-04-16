XENIA — Harry L. Shaw, age 78, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 7, 1941 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Roy and Jessie (Lucas) Shaw.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Pamela Sue Shaw in 2011; and siblings: Berneda Shaw; Dorothy Noland; Clara May Viviano; Jessie Shinkle; Chester, Harold, Donald and Calvin Shaw.

He is survived by his children: Rodney Thomas Shaw, Carrie Dianne Evans, and Shawn Michael Shaw, 4 grandchildren: sisters: Ruth Chambliss and Betty Miller and brother: Charles Shaw; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Harry worked for the City of Xenia, starting in the Sanitation Department, moving onto the Street Department and retiring from the Parks and Recreation Dept. Harry enjoyed collecting cans and working on lawnmowers and tools. He had been a carrier with the Dayton Daily News.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, April 18th at McColaugh Funeral Home Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Donald Payne officiating. Friends may call at Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Middle Run Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Bellbrook. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.