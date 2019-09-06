XENIA — Harry Mills Davies, II, 87, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Legacy Assisted Living of Xenia, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 14, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Harry Mills Davies and Anna Elizabeth Feeney Laverty. He was a member of Memorial United Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, and as a deacon (building maintenance). He was a graduate of the University of Dayton, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War, and retired from Frigidaire/GM. He is survived by his wife, Carole (Carey) Davies, who he married, September 18, 1964, children, Linda (Aaron) Kinser, Xenia, Bruce (Maryann) Davies, Cedar Park, TX, Harry Mills Davies, III, Florida, Rick (Cynthia) Current, Xenia, Barry (Jacqueline) Davies, Xenia, Steve (Karyn) Current, Yellow Springs, and Chris Davies, Xenia, 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by four grandchildren, and by three sisters and four brothers. Harry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, September 7, at Memorial United Presbyterian Church, Xenia, with Pastor Kevin Murphy officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Friday at the church. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank the special caregivers at Legacy Assisted Living and Crossroads Hospice for their care during this difficult time.