Obituary Print Hazel Fernalld-Prickett (1926 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

XENIA — Hazel Lois Fernalld-Prickett, 92, a long-time resident of Xenia, Ohio, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 19, 1926 in Robertson County, Tennessee the 8th child of ten and daughter of John Joseph Ford and Mary Malinda (Elliott) Ford. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, loved socializing, playing bridge with her friends, enjoyed bowling and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She is survived by her son Clifford Stanley (Carolyn) Fernalld, Jr., Estes Park, CO; son-in-law Frank J. Lento, Edison, NJ; five grandchildren David (Sandy) Fernalld, Sonya (Kent) Anderson, Chantel (Trip) Sargent, Lindsey (Chris) Lento, and Kristy (Scott) Lento; six great-grandchildren Anjela Sargent, Kirsten Anderson, Tristan Sargent, Kristopher Fernalld, Matthew Fernalld, Kitura Anderson; a great-great-granddaughter, step-sons David R. (Susan) Prickett and Thomas (Mary Jo) Prickett; step-daughters Linda V. Williams and Connie (Robert) Hall; by many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and very close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Clifford S. Fernalld, Sr., on March 19, 2003; second husband Rollin W. Prickett on January 24, 2012; daughter Judy Lento, on October 23, 2018; brothers John Emerson Ford, William Herschel Ford, Clairse Henry Ford, Paul Ford; and sisters Nora Emma Ford, Lillian Modine (Ford) Ellis, Elsie Louise (Ford) Ellis, Mary Frances (Ford) Taylor, Betty Jean (Ford) West. Hazel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH, with Pastor Rick Tettau officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Woodbridge, NJ, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH, 45459, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia , OH 45385

937-372-3564 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Fairborn Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.