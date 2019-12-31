JAMESTOWN — Helen Cathleen (Winn) Thornburg, 97, formerly of Jamestown, passed away on the morning of Dec. 26th at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born Dec. 11, 1922 in Sandwich, Ontario, Canada the daughter of the late James & Emily Winn. Helen married Marx H. Thornburg on July 4, 1942 and were married for 38 years until his death in 1980. In addition to her parents and husband Helen is preceded in her death by a brother, George, and four sisters, Mabel, Alice, Dorothy, and Betty. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Vicki) Thornburg of Columbus, Ron Thornburg of Xenia, and a daughter Ellen (Tim) Ryan of Jamestown, five grandchildren: Sarah (Mike) Rayo, James (Rachel) Thornburg, Jonathon (Katy) Thornburg of Columbus, Emily (Jeff) Earl, and Molly (Keith) Beam of Jamestown, and six great-grandchildren, Henry and Emerson Rayo, Tenzin Thornburg, Olive and Caleb Beam, and Timmy Earl. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends who loved her.

Helen may be better known to some as the "The Teddy Bear Lady" because of the hundreds of handmade collectible teddy bears that she sometimes sold, but mostly gave away to family & friends. Her bears found their way across the U.S.A. and some to Ireland, Scotland, and England. When she wasn't making her own bears she was an avid collector of Steiff bears.

Although she never graduated from high school, she started out as a part time cook for the Xenia City Schools and eventually became the Coordinator of the City Schools Cafeterias, a position she held until her retirement in 1984. A few years after her retirement she applied & obtained her GED while in her 70's. She was selected by her much younger classmates to give the graduation speech. In 1977, during one of the coldest days in Ohio history, she traveled to Cincinnati to be sworn in as an American citizen.

Helen was an excellent cook and her baked goods won many blue ribbons at the Greene County Fair. Her homemade bread & chicken and dumplings were all eagerly awaited at family get-togethers. She was also an avid scrapbooker. Her scrapbooks also included daily diaries which have become a prime source for family history & activities. As late as the first of this year she was still organizing & refining her scrapbook albums. She also loved to garden, work on the décor of her home, crossword puzzles, play euchre, and was one of Stephen King's biggest fans.

Helen's family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Elmcroft of Xenia for making her stay as comfortable as possible with their love & care. We would especially like to thank Mary Ann of the Hospice staff who was such a comfort to Mom & her family during her final moments.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held Saturday, March 28th, at Garrett's Place, 22 N. Limestone St., Jamestown, OH 45335. Times will be posted on Facebook a few days prior to the date.

Expressions of sympathy or personal remembrances of Helen can be posted at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.