JAMESTOWN — Helen E. Gerard, age 92, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born October 2, 1927 in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Grace Ethel (Lamb) Gillam. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Lois Hanson; a brother: Wilford "Doc" Gillam; son: Alan Gerard; and her husband: Herman Gerard. She is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Steele of Logansport, Indiana and Lynn (Woody) Willis of Xenia; granddaughter: Emily Steele (Kevin Allen) and a great granddaughter: Julia Allen, all of South Bend, Indiana. Helen was a graduate of Wilmington College and a retired elementary teacher from Xenia Schools. She loved traveling and entertaining. Due to her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, or the or to . Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, December 4th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville, OH. Friends may call from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.