FAIRBORN — Helena P. Graves, age 44 of Fairborn, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born July 7, 1974 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas Harrison, Sr. and Sheila (Salyers) Jacobs. Helena enjoyed fishing, Nascar, arts and crafts, and spending time with family and her grandchildren. She is survived by her father, Douglas Harrison, Sr.; mother, Sheila (Marvin) Jacobs; four children, Leona (Charles) Neely, Charleen (Nathan) Payton; Crystal Graves, Billy Graves; three grandchildren, Uriah, Sammy, Paige; four siblings, Brenda Steven; Douglas Harrison Jr. (Stacy Hayden), Donald Ramey, Michael Ramey; step-father, Bill (Anne) Barron; close friends, Bobby Proffitt, Steve Muldon; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of life will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the International Pentecostal Jesus Christ, I.P.C.C., 3333 E National Rd, Springfield, OH 45504, Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.