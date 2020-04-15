SPRING VALLEY — Henry E. Harner, 79, of Spring Valley, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Heartland of Miamisburg. He was born May 14, 1940, in New Burlington, Ohio, the son of George W. and Oma L. Rector Harner. He was a 1958 graduate of Spring Valley High School, a member of Spring Valley United Methodist Church, Cedarville Masonic Lodge, # 622, F & A. M., Spring Valley ACTS, and both the Spring Valley and Xenia Senior Centers as well an honorary member of the SVTFD. He was a farmer at heart and retired from the Greene County Engineers Department where he operated heavy equipment and was a bridge inspector. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Summerville) Harner, whom he married, August 17, 1968, two sons, Cary (Traci) Harner, and Stephen (Jody) Harner, grandchildren, Halie Harner and Breckin Harner, by nieces, Debbie(Neal Bradds) Garringer and Mary(Hal) Moon, a nephew, David (LaCinda)Tidd, and by other family members as well as many close friends, especially his breakfast buddies and church warriors. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Tidd, brother-in-law Moe Tidd and a nephew, Danny Tidd. Henry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Spring Valley United Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley, OH, 45370 in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.