SPRINGFIELD — Herman C. Carr, 83, of Springfield OH, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 after having lived a loved, full and vibrant life. He was born on May 29, 1936 in Cable OH.

Herman is survived by his wife, the love of his life of sixty two years, Marcia A. (Miller) Carr; 3 children Clark D. Carr, Mark L. (Sandra) Carr, and Marcia C. (Dale) Hagler; five grandchildren Logan C. (Cara) Carr, S. Connor (Brooke) Carr, Andrea Carr, Christina Carr and Audrey Carr; two grand-stepchildren Jimmy Hagler and Jinnifer Hagler (Jim) Daugherty; and a very special grand dog – Makayla Hagler.

Herman is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Truman Carr and Marjorie (Clark) Carr; stepmother, Dora J (Murphy) Carr and sister Ruth (Carr) Huserick.

Herman was known to many as "Hermann the Magician." He lived in Urbana early on, where he first experienced the world of magic. While in the third grade at South Ward School in Urbana, a magician, Benjamin Franklin IV, came to his school to perform and young Herman was intrigued. His teacher encouraged him to go to the library and learn magic on his own and soon he was performing for his classmates. After moving to Bellefontaine for a few years with his father, he moved to Springfield where the Roosevelt Junior High Principal, Edward G. Weller encouraged him and allowed him to perform. He moved his act on to Springfield High School where he even managed to make the famously strict Principal Charles Fox smile. He met his future wife, Marcia, while in high school and she soon became his assistant. After graduating in 1955, he married Marcia on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1955. Herman served in the Armed Forces at Fort Devens in the Army while in the United Service Organization (USO) upon graduation from high school until 1961.

Herman and Marcia specialized in a variety of magical entertainment for all ages. "The Cavalcade of Magical Mysteries Illusion Stage Show" was produced and directed by Herman and Marcia. Herman was acclaimed the "Midwest Magic Specialist" by the Nation's magical experts. The Carrs' show was truly the Midwest million dollar illusion stage show.

Herman and Marcia and family had the honor on two different occasions of being invited to the White House (1978-1979) to present their Magical Stage Show for President Carter and family for their Easter activities. This was indeed one of the greatest honors ever to be bestowed on the Carr Magical Family. The Carrs have been honored many times over the years while performing at magician conventions throughout the Midwest. The Cavalcade of Magical Mysteries Illusion Stage Show has traveled to eleven different states performing for major colleges and universities. Throughout the years, he performed at over 100 corporate conventions and trade shows as well as at over 120 correctional institutions annually, schools, festivals, fairs (including their own county fair), private parties and more. Herman and Marcia have always enjoyed seeing the joy they can bring to people of all ages at all venues.

Herman was also known to many as Officer Carr. He joined the Springfield Police Division in 1961. After spending the first few years in various departments, he joined the Community Relations Department. In 1968, he was the creator of the original "Safety City" program that taught safety classes to literally thousands of kindergarten age kids. Soon, Officer Carr became known on a first name basis as "Herman" to these students - driving police car #44 – which was then later retired upon Herman's retirement from the police department. He spent twenty years with the Community Relations Department and many, many hours of service in the Springfield school systems working with students of all grades. Herman continued to perform his magic in his spare time during those years. When he retired from the police department in 1988, he focused all of his time toward performing magic, as always, with the help of his wife and assistant, Marcia. He continued performing his magic all the way through 2017.

Herman was a life-time Member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Order of Merlin Excelsior, Society of American Magicians, Magician's Alliance of Eastern States and the International Magicians Society. He also had the honor of serving on the original Executive Board of Directors for the Columbus, Ohio Magi-Fest – the nation's largest regional magician's convention for numerous years. Additionally, Herman was a lifetime Mason.

Visitation for Herman's Celebration of Life will be held at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield OH 45503 on Monday, September 30 from 4pm – 8pm.

The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1 at 11am. Entombment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum.