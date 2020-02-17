CEDARVILLE — Hilma N. (Hale) Lewis, 93, of Cedarville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born September 16, 1926, and was raised in Logan County, West Virginia. Hilma and her husband, Tennis, moved to Greene County, OH in 1956.

Hilma retired from civilian service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1994. She was a member of Project Blue Book that researched and documented UFO sightings. She worked in the Foreign Technology Division where she published a weekly wire providing information on foreign government capabilities to US defense agencies.

In addition to spending time with her large family, Hilma enjoyed doing genealogy, flower gardening, crocheting, knitting, painting and making jewelry in her retirement years. She was a faithful member of the Grape Grove Church of Christ for 64 years and volunteered many hours assisting her husband with the church treasurer duties.

Hilma is survived by four children, Susan Newell (Lamar), Pam Taylor (Don), Randy Lewis (Jackie) and Tana Long; nine grandchildren: Emily Tassin (Chad), Andrew Taylor (Dani), Anne Nelson (Jason), Alexander Taylor (Christa), Sean Hunter, Amanda Alexander (Jason), Amy Lovely (Brian), Casey Long (Bobbie), Dustin Long, and twenty-three great grandchildren.

Hilma was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Tennis E. Lewis; parents, "Mitch" and Lula Hale; sisters and brothers, Ruby Ketter, Bob Hale, "Red" Hale, Anna LaPrade, Rex Hale; grandson Jason Randall Lewis; and lifelong friend Doris Jarrell.

Visitation will be at Grape Grove Church of Christ, 6626 Grape Grove Rd, Jamestown, Ohio on Thursday, February 20 from 10:00-11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow immediately with Pastor Bill Lott officiating. Burial will be at the Grape Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grape Grove Church of Christ.