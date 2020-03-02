XENIA — Horace W. "Ace" Weeks, age 90, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bethany Village in Centerville. He was born March 28, 1929 at his home in Dayton, the son of Warner W. and Delcia (Alderman) Weeks. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice, in 2017; sisters: Geraldine Ault Carr and Genevieve Loveless and brother: Jack Weeks. He is survived by his children: Barbara Karwoski; Patti Weeks; Carol Broyles; Robert Weeks and Kenneth Weeks; a sister: Nancy Manor; 13 grandchildren: James, Amanda, Lisa, Matthew, Scott, Mark, Laura, Samuel, Raymond, Anna, Brandon, Brett, and Carson; 14 great grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. Ace had been a mechanical engineer at General Motors; NCR and Emerson; before retiring from MRC-Chamberlain. He had a love of airplanes and had his pilot's license. He built his own RV6, a two-seat, single-engine airplane. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling with his wife. Funeral Service will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, March 5th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Steve Collett officiating. He will be buried with his wife at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.