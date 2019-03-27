XENIA — Rev. Howard Rickey, 91, of Xenia, went Home to be with his Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 21, 1928, in Stockdale, Pennsylvania, the son of J. A. and Nettie Kinder Rickey. He was a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, MA, and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, where he served as pastor from Sept. 1972-May 1978. He was instrumental in the rebuilding of the church after the 1974 Xenia Tornado. He also served as pastor with the Norwich Church of the Nazarene, Norwich, CT, Uxbridge Church of the Nazarene, Uxbridge, MA, Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Detroit, MI, and Lakeview Park Church of the Nazarene, Oklahoma City, OK, as well as serving as an evangelist/speaker. He is survived by his children, Richard Rickey, Georgetown, TX, Gary (Julie) Rickey, Tillamook, OR, John (Vicki) Rickey, Xenia, and Penny (Joe) Snow, Big Sandy, TX, grandchildren, Chelsea Rickey, Chase Rickey, Christie (Heath) Smith, Heidi Rickey-Wiesner, Shawn (Tracey) Rickey, Eric (Kim) Rickey, Melissa (Jason) Long, Britainie (Paul) Nelson, and Shawna Gary, 11 great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Katirina Elena Rickey, and by 4 sisters and 6 brothers. Services will be held at 10am, Saturday, March 30, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, with Rev. Harold Horton and Rev. Mark Atherton officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-9pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastern Nazarene College, c/o Office of Development, 23 East Elm Ave., Quincy, MA, 021701, or to giving.enc.edu, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, for their help during this difficult time.