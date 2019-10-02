FAIRBORN — Ida Mae Dean, age 92 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1927 in Superior, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Madge (Smedley) Sharp. Ida Mae enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean, two sons, Richard "Ed" Dean and Barry "Steven" Dean; daughter-in-law, Etta (Dee) Dean; sister, Kathleen Henry; three brothers, Allen Sharp, Harry Sharp, and Frances Sharp. Ida Mae is survived by her children, Sharon (Terry) Kempf and John Dean; daughter-in-law, Gayle Dean; six grandchildren, Tammy (Scott) Pierce, Ryan (Alicia) Kempf, Joe (Kara) Kempf, Jim (Amanda) Kempf, Tonya Dean, Tina (John) Lafferty; eleven great-grandchildren, Nicole Pierce, Aaron Kempf, Benjamin Kempf, Jonathan Kempf, Ethan Kempf, Conner Brown, Logan Brown, Madison Brown, Brandy Dean, Brooke Curd, Markus Curd; a great great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Pierce; as well as many extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.