CEDARVILLE — Irene B. Smith, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born July 28, 1919 in Red Lion, Ohio the daughter of Ralph and Rena (Burnett) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James H. Smith; son: James David Smith; daughter: Doris Smith; a great grandson: Tyler Phillips; 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Irene is survived by her daughters: Margaret Smith; Martha Smith; son: John Smith, all of Cedarville; granddaughter: Jocelyn Smith (Jerry Ferrell); great grandson: Alex Ferrell; a sister: Catherine Burks; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Irene was a homemaker. She was a Jehovah's Witness. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, the family requests that you wear masks and adhere to the social distancing requirements. Services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, July 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be from 10 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. She will be buried with her family at North Cemetery, Cedarville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.