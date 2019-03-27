Obituary Print Isom Vanhoose Jr. | Visit Guest Book

BEAVERCREEK — Isom Vanhoose Jr. "Junior," age 72, of Circleville, OH formally of Whitehouse, KY passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 after a recent illness. Mr. VanHoose was born in Oil Springs, KY to the late Isom VanHoose Sr. and Eva Mae Price VanHoose on November 28, 1947. He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brothers Orville "Dozzie" and Earl, and his sisters Emma Jean and Laura. He is survived by his sons, Mark, Dale, Jason, and Matthew, his daughters, Nicki, Robin, Amie, and Ashley as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Jimmy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3 pm in the Mount Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Resident Care Fund at Logan Elm Health Care Center located in Circleville, OH in memory of Isom VanHoose.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

