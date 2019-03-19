XENIA — Iva L. Wade, 75 passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at Harmony Healthcare in Xenia, Ohio. Iva was born August 10, 1943 in Boyd County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ballard and Rosa (Barker) Brickey. Along with her parents Iva is preceded in death by her sister: Linda McBee. Iva is survived by her children: Sue Motter (Robin), Brian Tanner (Heather) and James Wade; daughter and caretaker; Connie Tanner; sister: Wanda Gambrel; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Iva had a big heart and loved serving others she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vitas Hospice and the staff and Harmony Healthcare. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.