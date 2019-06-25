FAIRBORN — Jacklyn (Jackie) Risner, 77 of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019. Jackie was born on August 14, 1941, to the late Ralph and Alma McKinniss. She grew up in Wellston, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Fairborn, Ohio.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Doug; son, Jeff (Stephanie) Risner; daughter, Pam (Bill) Swann; son-in-law David Burton; 7 grandchildren [Jeffrey, Cody, and Samantha Risner; Justin (Shannon) and Bri Swann; Kaleb (Heather) Burton; and Danelle (Zak) Wille]; 3 great-grandchildren (Allison Risner, Rylee Wille, and Karlie Burton); and a niece, Dianna Meredith; and nephew, John (Shelley) Meredith.

Jackie loved to read books, watch NASCAR, and she was previously an avid bowler. She also loved to bake cakes for many special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kris Burton; father and mother, Ralph and Alma McKinniss; and sister and brother-in-law, Diana "Button" and John Meredith.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E Dayton Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn. Private burial will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.