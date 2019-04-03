XENIA — James E. Amole, 85, of Xenia, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Warrenton, Virginia. He was born September 16, 1933, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of George W. and Mary Donna Sanders Amole. He was a 1952 graduate of Xenia High School and was the former owner of Jo's Drive-In Restaurant, Xenia. He was a member of Rotary and Lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, #668. He is survived by two daughters, Ann (James) Anders, S. Bloomingville, and Dianne (Brian) Hagerich, Haymarket, VA, 4 grandchildren, Joell (Phil) Mangan, Beavercreek, Jodi Ferguson, Cedarville, Kelli (Josh) Foreman, Xenia, and Rian Hagerich, Haymarket, VA, 5 great-grandchildren, Rilie (Carl) McKaig, Trevor, and Colin Mangan, Mallori (Justin) Hinkle, and Caitlin Ferguson, as well as 3 great-great granddaughters, Remi and Gemma Hinkle, and Sawyer Mangan, a sister, Wilma Jean (Rev. Hugh) Hurley, Waynesville, a sister-in-law, Betty Amole, Xenia, several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marguerite Joan "Maggie" Amole, on July 17, 2007, and by a brother, Robert E. Amole. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Saturday, April 6, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, P.O. Box 511, Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.