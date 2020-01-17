James C. "Jim" Preston (1940 - 2020)
Obituary
FAIRBORN — James "Jim" C. Preston, 79, of Fairborn passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Fairborn. He was born October 2, 1940 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Tom and Dorothy Preston. Jim was a professional poker player and a retired cook. He is survived by his two sons; Thomas James Preston of Beavercreek, John Anthony Preston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a sister, Diana Kirk and a brother, Robert Preston, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 Friday, January 17, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial will be held 1:00 Saturday in the Preston Family Cemetery, 4319 Ky 40 Meally, KY. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
