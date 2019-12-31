XENIA — James D. Curtis, age 57, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 9, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Thomas W. and Ruth (Taulbee) Curtis.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and a brother: Stephen E. Curtis.

He graduated from Xenia High School. Jim enjoyed working on cars and had previously worked at Loxley Body Shop. He was a simple man who enjoyed being outdoors.

He is survived by his father: Thomas W. Curtis of Xenia; and brothers: Michael (Tyhese) Curtis of Wilmington and Thomas A. (Katrina) Curtis of TN; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Friday, January 3, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Art Gillum Jr. officiating. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 11 AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.