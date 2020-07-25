1/1
James E. Harris II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GOES STATION — James E Harris II, age 76, of Goes Station, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi the son of James E. and Juanita V. (Shockey) Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 43 years, Dianne Marie (Augustus) Harris, sister; Barbara Osborne, and brother in law; Michael Knemeyer. James retired from ODOT, after 30 years of service. He was most content working on the farm and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid gun collector. He is survived by his children: Tane Harris; James (Patricia) Harris III, and Tamara (James) Day, sisters; Melva Knemeyer and Helen (Jerry) Voiles, brother in law; John Osborne, grandchildren; Tyson Day, Jimmy Harris, Tora Day, and Dellihgha, great grandchildren; Sophia and Xander Day; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Local services in the care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:30 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved