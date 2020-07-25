GOES STATION — James E Harris II, age 76, of Goes Station, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi the son of James E. and Juanita V. (Shockey) Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 43 years, Dianne Marie (Augustus) Harris, sister; Barbara Osborne, and brother in law; Michael Knemeyer. James retired from ODOT, after 30 years of service. He was most content working on the farm and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid gun collector. He is survived by his children: Tane Harris; James (Patricia) Harris III, and Tamara (James) Day, sisters; Melva Knemeyer and Helen (Jerry) Voiles, brother in law; John Osborne, grandchildren; Tyson Day, Jimmy Harris, Tora Day, and Dellihgha, great grandchildren; Sophia and Xander Day; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Local services in the care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH.)