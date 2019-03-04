FAIRBORN — James E. "Jim" Fulton, age 91, of Fairborn, passed away on March 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born February 14, 1928 on the family farm to George and Leona Fulton in Yellow Springs, Ohio. James began working on the family farm after graduating from Bryan High School in 1946 and spent his life raising his family on the farm. He loved working on the farm and would talk for hours with anyone. James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona, and brothers: Richard and William Fulton. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Esther (Randall) Fulton, his children: Jeffery (Tammy) Fulton, Gregory (Tonasena) Fulton, Joseph (Amy) Fulton, Dennis (Annette) Fulton, Cynthia (Anthony) Cherpeski; Tim Murphy who was like a son; Grandchildren: Amber Fulton (Scott Adkins), Brandi (Eric) Mrenak, Casey (Austin) Cox, Keturah (Anthony) Wynn, Corbett Fulton, Kaliyah Fulton, Jacob (Sarah) Fulton, Zachary (Heather) Fulton, Danielle (Robert) Conner, Nichole Fulton, James Fulton, Jonathan Cherpeski, and Logan Cherpeski, 8 great-grandchildren, a brother, Donald Fulton, and by innumerable friends. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, March 8, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Enon, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in Jim's memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. Things to remember If you want to know where Jim is at… he'd tell you, "before the at" Paul Harvey "God Created a Farmer."