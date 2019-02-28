XENIA — James "Jim" C. Howell, age 82, of Xenia, passed away Feb. 24, 2019 at Hospi-tality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Xenia. Jim received a bachelor's of arts degree with high honors in history from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree from Ohio State University. He enriched the lives of many young minds by teaching Biology for several years. Intelligent and knowledgeable of facts and science, Jim greatly enjoyed reading. He had an appreciation of trains and often attended train conventions and shows, mainly in Indiana. He had a very giving spirit and will be remembered for his love of animals and his willingness to give toward their care and to people in need. He was preceded in death by his par-ents Walter and Leone Howell. He is survived by many close friends, including close friend, Ruth, who looked after him for many years. A visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Fri. at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville followed by graveside services 11:30 AM Fri. at Shiloh Cemetery in Dayton. Jesse Shope will be officiating the service. Special thanks go out to the staff at Hospitality Center in Xenia for all of their special care over the years. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.