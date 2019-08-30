James M. "Mitchel" Whitt (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. "Mitchel" Whitt.
Service Information
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH
45324
(937)-879-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAIRBORN — James M. "Mitchel" Whitt, age 67 of Fairborn passed away August 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1951 in Dayton, the son of the late Bernard and Margorie (Adkins) Whitt. Mitchel enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and tinkering. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Brigman, Bonnie Whitt; two brothers, Charles Whitt and Garry Whitt. Mitchel is survived by his wife, Alice; son, Gerrad (Amy) Whitt; daughter, Jessica (Norman) Rouch; nine grandchildren, Gage, Brandon, Courtney, Jacob, Ashton, Austin, Emilee, Lyndsey, Kayla; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pauline (Kenny) Johnson, Angie (Michael) Lowrie, Brenda Haywood; best friends, Ernie Childers, Russ Shonkwiler; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Ed Bowling and Ryan Hurley officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.