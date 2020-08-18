FT. MYERS, Fla. — James R. Hackett (Jim), 77, of Ft. Myers, FL passed away at his home after a short illness on June 27, 2020. He was born April 21, 1943 in Greene Co., the son of James and Mildred Hackett. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myrna Crawford Hackett; daughter, Marcy; son, Jamey (Cathy); grandchildren, Derrick Hackett (Nicole), Rebekah Burke, Brandon Finch and great-grandson, Harrison James Hackett. He is also survived by his sister, Mildred Osborne (Tut), brother-in-law, Milton Collins (Cha Chi), sister-in-law, Drucy Martinovich (Greg), many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Pat Mangan.