DAYTON — James Robert "Bob" Morris, age 88 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy Sarah (Scott) Morris in 1990, a brother Billy in 1966 and his sister Patricia Pain in 2013, and his parents: James E. & Ruth Helen (Ankeney) Morris. He is survived by 3 sons & their wives: James Scott & Karen Morris, Mark Alan & Kelly Morris and Dale Richard & Lora Morris, grandchildren: Hailey (Eric) Heater, Trevor (Becca), Colin, Eli, Meredith, Isaac, Rahael, Bereket and Ephy, and; 1 great grandchild: Ellowyn Joy, 2 nephews and their spouses Steve & Kathy Pain, Ron Pain & Steve Copeland. Due to the Covid 19 Virus, the family will be having private services and he will be laid to rest next to his wife Nancy, in Byron Cemetery. For full obituary visit Morris Sons Funeral Home website.