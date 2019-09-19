James Thatcher "Jimmy" Markel (1975 - 2019)
Service Information
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
(937)-372-1102
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church
1000 Jasper Road
Xenia, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church
1000 Jasper Road
Xenia, OH
View Map
Obituary
XENIA — James "Jimmy" Thatcher Markel, age 44, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. A native of Xenia, James was born January 22, 1975 to the late Roscoe Markel, Jr. & Polly Tobias Markel. James was a former employee with Davis Meat Market in Waynesville.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Jean Markel; a son, Alex Spivey; his mother, Polly Markel; brothers, Roscoe H. Markel, III, Charles Markel, and Rodney Trenner.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 PM Saturday 21, 2019 at the Xenia Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 1000 Jasper Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM until the time of service. McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385 is serving the family.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
