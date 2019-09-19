XENIA — Jan Marie (West) Smith age 73 of Xenia, Ohio departed this life to rest in the Master's arms, September 12th, 2019. She was born November 12th 1945, in Dayton, Ohio to Marvie and June West.

She is preceded in death by her Father, Marvie; Husband, Carl R. Smith Sr; Brother, Eric West; Son, Shawn Smith, and great-granddaughter, Zaniah Gillespie.

Jan leaves to cherish her mother, June West, Brothers Marvie (Beryl) West of Columbus; Frank (Michele) West of Xenia, and Gary (Shanda) West of Saint Louis MO; Sons Kevin (Genna) Caldwell, and Anthony Caldwell of Xenia OH; Daughters Karen Caldwell of Bellbrook OH; Sharon Caldwell and Dawn Smith of Xenia OH; Grandchildren Alicia Baine of Tampa FL, Brandon Finch, Kendra Caldwell, Tre'von (Cati) Caldwell, Geordan (Amy) Caldwell, Keshawn Chancellor, all of Xenia OH; MaKayla Smith of Kettering OH; Malea Caldwell of Indianapolis IN; 22 Great-Grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Jan's greatest attribute was her gift as a nurturer. She was a stay at home mother who raised her 6 children, as well as promoted the development of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also entrusted with the care of other children while their parents worked.

Jan was a member of United A.M.E. Church for many years. In 2012, when her son and daughter-in-law started a church in their home, Emanuel Ministries, Jan supported them by giving of her time, talent, and tithe. When she saw that the church was flourishing, she returned to her home church, United A.M.E., until her illness would not permit her to attend.

Homegoing Services for Jan Smith will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at United A.M.E. Church, 286 E. Church St., Xenia, OH. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., until time of the service which will be at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman officiating and Genna Caldwell Eulogist. Interment will follow at Massie Creek Cemetery, Tarbox Cemetery Rd, Cedarville, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.