XENIA — Jane Drake, 86, of Xenia went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 4, 1932, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of William and Cenia Green Miller. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, where she taught children's classes for over fifty years. She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Drake, whom she married, October 3, 1959, her children, Kandra (Mike) Dees, Lakeland, FL, Ann (Todd) Nance, Springfield, and David (Cathy) Drake, Taneytown, MD, nine grandchildren, Branden (Brittany) Drake, Matt (Amsy) Dees, Josh (Melissa) Dees, Lewis Drake, Karissa (Jake) Foulke, Britney (Tyler) Sinclair, Anthony Drake, Deven Nance, and Kaitlyn Dees, six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aiden, Lilly Ann, Franklin, Everett, and Ollie, a brother, Robert (Karen) Miller, Roque Bluffs, ME, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Kailie Nance, by a sister, Gladys Fox, a brother, Richard Miller, and by an infant brother. Jane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 10am, Wednesday, March 20, at the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, with Rev. Mark Atherton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Missions, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.