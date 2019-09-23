XENIA — Jane Eileen Pitts age 67, of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on September 6, 1951 to the late Albert and Josephine A. Pitts (nee Mason). Jane was a lifelong resident of Xenia, Ohio. She graduated from Xenia High School and Central State University. Subsequently, she realized her true calling was to become a nurse. Jane graduated from the Mount and worked for over three decades as a dedicated and professional nurse. She loved her patients and thoroughly enjoyed her nursing career. She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony G. Pitts; brother-in-law, Robert Coffey; nephew, Jonathan W. Coffey; and nephew-in-law, Anthony Amey Sr. Jane is survived by her beloved siblings, Albert Pitts , Jr., Barbara Coffey, Gerald E. (Dezna) Pitts; nieces, Ginnifer M. Amey, Tiffany E. Pitts, and Brittany Pitts - Petty Officer 2nd Class US Navy; nephews, Steven (Robin) Pitts, Thomas (Cheryl) Pitts, Mason G. (Mary) Pitts, Geoffrey E. Pitts; and a host of other great nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Jane was a world traveler with the nurse peace force. She traveled to many countries including several trips to South Africa, Sudan, and Israel. Jane visited many other countries in the nurse peace role including, Sarajavo but was able to depart that nation just before the Bosnian War began. She was unafraid and was not deterred from future travels around the world to support peace. Jane was devoted to the children in her life, her animals were also a large part of her life. She was an outstanding musician and an excellent gardener. In loving memory of Jane, contributions may be made to Children's Defense Fund, https://www.childrensdefense.org. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at Valley View Memory Garden, 170 N Valley Rd, Xenia, Ohio 45385. www.NewcomerDayton.com