FAIRBORN — Jane L. Zimmerman, age 78 of Miamisburg, formerly of Fairborn, passed away Friday July 5, 2019. She was born August 24, 1940 in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Alberta Couch. Jane was the broker and owner of J. L. Zimmerman Realty in Fairborn for more than forty years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, running her business, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Zimmerman; son, Mark Zimmerman; and sister, Betty Hunt. She is survived by three children, Desirae Zimmerman, Deanna (Eric) Arthurs, Matthew Zimmerman; seven grandchildren, Tarren Huddleston, Kelsey Zimmerman, Ally Zimmerman, Aubrey Zimmerman, Hunter Arthurs, Austin Arthurs, Amelia Arthurs; five sisters, Gloria Rader-Smith, Donna Maloney, Scarlet Ellis, Iris Boeckman, Bernice Oliver; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.