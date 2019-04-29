MECHANICSBURG, PA — Jane MacMillan (Prether) Acri, 80, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg. She was born on October 19, 1938 in Springfield, OH, the daughter of J. Rankin and L. Lenora (Skinnell) MacMillan.

Jane was the widow of Patrick H. Acri, Sr., with whom she shared life for nearly 35 years.

She is survived by four daughters: Jonelle (Tom) Darr, Jennifer (Phil) Powell, Jody (Bob) Nace and Jill (Tracy) Lynn. Her first child, Gary, died in infancy. She is also survived by her former husband, Richard L. (Cindy) Prether and five step-children: Jeff (Rachel), Patrick, Jr. (Pam), Susan (Randy) Schostag, Steve, and Lisa.

In addition, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren survive, including two in the Harrisburg area, Dylan Shearer and Colton Lynn, and a third, Andy Powell, who resides in Frederick, MD with his daughter Ariana. Jane was a loving mother and grandmother to all, often noted for her sweet and gentle smile.

Jane and her siblings were especially close, traveling together each summer until recent years and writing faithfully to one another about their activities each week. Her brother John (Jeannette) MacMillan, sisters Janet Sessions and Judith (Dennis) Quiram, and her niece Linda (Kevin) Sharrett also survive.

Jane was a long-time member of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church where she served as a ruling elder, directed the junior choir, and was a substitute organist. She also taught piano privately. Her daughters can attest that theirs was a musical family, with each learning an instrument, with her husband Pat, a professional drummer, or earlier with her first husband Richard leading in song.

Jane received a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University and retired from the PA Dept. of Education as a manager in the Bureau of Career and Technical Education. Accessibility to vocational education and family-sustaining employment were especially important to her, having previously worked at P.R.O.B.E., a career development program for displaced homemakers and single parents. She also worked at Farmers Trust National Bank in Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

All are welcome to join Jane's family at her gathering of family and friends on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a celebration of life service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Jane's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at her church following the service. Interment in Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill will be private and at the convenience of the family. Cremation was private.

Jane's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.