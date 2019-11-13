FAIRBORN — Janet B. Potts, age 76 of Fairborn, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 3, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Viola (Benedict) Gifford.

Janet retired as the manager of the Fairborn BP station on Broad St. and her life was devoted to her family and God. She currently attended LifeWay Pentecostal Church, and formerly attended Apostolic Church of Huber Heights and New Life Family Worship Center in Portsmouth.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, John David Potts who had served in the US Army during Desert Storm; two brothers, Raymond Van Buren Gifford, Tommy Joe Gifford; and a sister-in-law, Linda Moses Gifford. She is survived by three children, Cheryl (John) Hood of Portsmouth, Michael (Jennifer) Potts of Portsmouth, Sandra (Matt) Miller of Fairborn; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan currently serving in the US Air Force, Caleb, Mikey, Emily, Cassie, Lexie; three brothers, Mike (Bernadine) Gifford of Portsmouth, James Gifford of Huber Heights, Terry (Sherry) Gifford of Portsmouth; daughter-in-law, Jill Potts of Michigan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the residents of Fairborn Senior Apartments for the love and friendship shown to Janet while she lived there.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Additionally, the family will receive friends on Friday November 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the New Life Family Worship Center, 1601 Harrisonville Ave., Portsmouth, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Pastors Mike and Jim Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at the Scioto Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Brant Funeral Home, Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Living With a Cause, 6830 E. Front St., Sciotoville, OH 45662 -or- lwac.us

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.