BOWLING GREEN — Janet Lee (Cavins) Nuchols, age 76, born April 11, 1943 in Bowling Green, OH, passed away to her Lord & Savior on Feb. 14, 2020. She lived in Tipp City, OH for 22 years. Janet was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 34 ½ years, Clarence Walter Nuchols; her daughter, Brandie Lynn Bishop; son, R. Scott Bishop; brother, Bryan Cavins; sister, Barbara Waters; 3 step-grandchildren of the Weaver family, Jacob, Jackie, and James. She loved to do gardening, camping and almost anything outside. On the inside, she liked putzing around sewing and Talking. Oh by the way, Janet was Miss Findlay, OH back in the 60's. Also on the inside (and outside) she loved the church, singing and praising the Lord and bible study with church care group of the First Church of the Open Bible called The Vine Care Group. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 pm at the First Church of the Open Bible located at 4990 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be led by Pastor Gary Petersen and Elder Chuck Eernissee. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to or the church. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Janet or a condolence to her family.