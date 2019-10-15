XENIA — Janet Louise (Fittro) Drake, 82, of Xenia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 19, at Ohio's . She was born April 2, 1937, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of H. Ronald and Ruby Louise Hammond Fittro. She was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, in Xenia, where she attended and served since she was a teen. She retired from Flowserve (fka: Duriron) 1966-1999. She is survived by three daughters: Cherri (Ed) Thompson of Xenia; Deborah (Bruce) Lippiatt of Grove City; and Jill (Mike) Basler of Xenia; and a son, Robert Lewis Drake, Jr. of Xenia. Her grandchildren are Tiffany Yetta Sue Gamble Castelitz of Denver, CO; Kevin Trevor (Mijung) Fannin of Houston, TX; Aaron Bruce (Casey) Lippiatt of Columbus; Ashley Hauffen of Florida; Tara Jill Fannin of Kansas City, MO; Alyssa Brittany Lippiatt of Columbia, MD; Rebecca Fabian of Hawaii; Joshua Michael Basler and Luke Joseph Robert Basler, both of Cincinnati. Her great-grandchildren are Levi and Christopher Hauffen of Florida; Alexandria Christine, Avery Jayne, and Lucia Jean Lippiatt, of Columbus; Sarah Kim Fannin and Emma Kim Fannin, of Houston, TX. Brothers and sisters are: Charlotte Ann (Richard) Bottorff, Grand Prairie, TX; Glenn David (Fay) Fittro, Xenia; Patricia Ann (Jack) Gallagher, Cincinnati; Donna Marie (Gary) Gotwalt, Oviedo, FL; Evelyn (Gary) Beekman, Broomfield, CO; Robert Allen (Alice) Fittro, Lafayette, IN; Terry Lee Fittro, of Arizona; Roger Dee (Sharon) Fittro, Wapakoneta; John Edward (Janet) Fittro, Virginia Beach, VA; and Ronnie Lynn Fittro (Deborah Werner), Wapakoneta. Her sister-in-law is Betty Drake, Xenia; brother-in-laws: Carl Baker, York, PA; and Tony Wilges, Nevada. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lewis Drake, Sr. on October 5, 2012; a sister, Sylvia Diane Wilges; a brother, Rex Van Pelt; and an infant brother: Ronald Fittro, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Beverly VanPelt, Ruth and Roger Conklin, Edna Baker, William Drake, Sr., and Paul and Jane Drake. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be at 10:00am, October 19, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, with Pastor Mark Atherton and Pastor Nate Chrisman officiating. Burial will held at the convenience of the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the deputation funds of missionaries, Ben & Katherine Radcliffe. Please make the check payable to Xenia Nazarene Church and note on the check "Radcliffe deputation." Checks can be mailed to Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385. Please mark that it is in memory of Janet Drake. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.