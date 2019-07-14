SPRINGFIELD — Janet Louise Kennedy, 84, of Springfield formally of Xenia passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at Eaglewood Care Center. She was born December 3rd, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Rheuby (Ball) McCafferty. She was a member of First Assembly of God, Xenia. Janet loved baking, camping, helping others in need, and was an avid listener and supporter of WEEC radio. She enjoyed entering her baked goods and pickles in the Greene County Fair where she received many ribbons. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Paul David and Judy Kennedy of Springfield; two grandchildren: Renee Marie (Joshua) Knox of South Charleston and Shawn David (Danielle) Kennedy of Springfield; five great-grandchildren: Macee, Ryland, Adilee, Neena and Mia; a lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Patricia (Kennedy) Dunmire of Springfield; two sisters-in-law: Phyllis Kennedy of Dayton and Bonnie Stump of Springfield and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Paul R. Kennedy. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 7:30 at First Assembly of God, 204 E. Market St., Xenia with Rev. Ron Swiger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until the time of service. Burial will be on Friday, July 19th at 10:15 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to WEEC 100.7FM, 1205 Whitefield Circle, Xenia, OH 45385 or at www.weec.org/give . Donations will be acknowledged. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.