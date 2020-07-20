XENIA — Janet Marie Sizemore, age 63, of Xenia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Janet was born in Kettering, on May 22, 1957 to the late Stanley & Carolyn Simms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Sizemore, and her daughter, Carla Hass. Janet is survived by her daughter, Lisa (David) Behr; grandchildren, Hunter Andrews, Trevor Andrews, Devyn Hass, Steven Hass, Marissa Behr and Naomi Hass; siblings, Steven (Allison) Simms, Nancy Simms, Marcia Simms and Gregory (Daniella) Simms; and many other relatives and friends. Janet enjoyed cross stitching, game shows, mushroom hunting and socializing with family and friends. Janet's urn will be laid to rest at Miami Corwin Cemetery with her husband, Stephen at a later date.