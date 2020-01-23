XENIA — Janet Sue Johnson, born Jan 25, 1955, went home to be with the Lord on Jan 18, 2020. She is survived by her son Aaron (Sarah Grolemund) Hogg of Lancaster Ohio and her daughter, Kendra Reynolds of Rock Hill, SC, 9 grandchildren, her mother Betty Ware, Siblings: Julia (John) Grizzle, Joy Caldwell, Betty (Rich) Lookabaugh, Donna Hogg, William (Bobbie) Hogg III, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends who knew and loved her. Janet was preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher M. Johnson, Step-father Ronald Ware and sister Gail Trout.

Janet was known as a hard worker, she served as a waitress, nurse's aid and convenient store cashier. Janet moved from Xenia to SC in 1997 and has resided in Rock Hill, SC for the past 16 years. Janet was a 1974 graduate of Xenia High School. She survived the Xenia Tornado and life threatening Cancer. Despite her numerous health issues, she loved her family and held onto life for them. Her cause of death was congestive heart failure. She will be greatly missed by all.

Memorial services will be held for family and friends at 3 pm, Saturday, Jan 25th at Declare the Works Ministries, 481 S. Monroe St. Xenia, Ohio.