JAMESTOWN — Janet Viola Jacobs passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 with family by her side. Janet was born on September 1, 1939 in Jamestown, Ohio to Stanley and Pearl (Parks) Slusher. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Jacobs Jr., her son Barry Jacobs, sisters Janice Slusher, Mary (Maxine) Heathcook, and her brother Ronald Slusher. She is survived by her four daughters Janice Jacobs of Paisley, FL, Dawn Jacobs of Umatilla, FL, Tina (Jacobs) Marsden and Denise (Jacobs) Apgar of Xenia, Ohio. She is also survived and loved by 7 grandchildren: Brian, Tonya, Dusty, Christal, Amanda, Jennifer, and Brandi. As well as 20 great grandchildren and 3 1/2 great-great grandchildren. All flowers can be sent to Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Garden.