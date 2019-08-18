FAIRBORN — Janice W. Garrett, age 78 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in West Liberty, KY to Clarence and Janie Wilder. Janice was a graduate of Baker High School, and retired from the Fairborn K-Mart after over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Regina McMullen, Paula Aileen Wilder, and Gladys Turner; and brothers, Billy Wilder, Carl Wilder, and Avery Wilder. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Larry Garrett; daughter, Kelley (Stephen) Ellinger; step-son, John (Cindy) Garrett; grandchildren, Nicole Garrett, Lindsey (Nick) Clevenger, Brittany Garrett, Ryan Doster, and Aaron (Haley) Doster; great-grandchildren, Carter, Eli, Dakota, Nora, Rhett, and Nolan; and brother, Roger (Becky) Wilder. Her family will receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324 with funeral services to follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Final resting place Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.